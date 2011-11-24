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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Angel
6.3
Angel
, 2011
Angel
Russia / Family, Drama / 18+
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6.3
Angel
Trailer
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Cast
Feliks Antipov
Georgiy Mirskoy
Olga Beryozkina
Alya Nikulina
Aleksey Panov
Roman Pastukhov
Vladimir Priz
Andrey Rudenko
Maxim Shibaev
Oleg Shibayev
Director
Dmitry Fyodorov
Writer
Valeriy Kozlov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
24 November 2011
Release date
24 November 2011
Russia
Гельварс
24 November 2011
Belarus
24 November 2011
Kazakhstan
24 November 2011
Ukraine
Production
Rakurs
Also known as
Angel, Ангел
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
6.5
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Angel
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