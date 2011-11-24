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Poster of Angel
6.3
Angel - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Angel
6.3

Angel

, 2011
Angel
Russia / Family, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Angel
6.3
Angel - Trailer
Angel  Trailer

Cast

Feliks Antipov
Georgiy Mirskoy
Olga Beryozkina
Alya Nikulina
Alya Nikulina
Aleksey Panov
Roman Pastukhov
Vladimir Priz
Andrey Rudenko
Maxim Shibaev
Oleg Shibayev
Director Dmitry Fyodorov
Writer Valeriy Kozlov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 24 November 2011
Release date
24 November 2011 Russia Гельварс
24 November 2011 Belarus
24 November 2011 Kazakhstan
24 November 2011 Ukraine
Production Rakurs
Also known as
Angel, Ангел

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Angel - Trailer
Angel Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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