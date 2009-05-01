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Poster of PoliWood
6.1
Kinoafisha Films PoliWood
6.1

PoliWood

, 2009
PoliWood
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of PoliWood
6.1

Cast

Richard Abramowitz
Self
Stephen Baldwin
Stephen Baldwin
Self
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Self
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Self
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachael Leigh Cook
Self
David Crosby
Self
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Self
Tim Daly
Tim Daly
Self
Charlie Daniels
Self
Robert Davi
Robert Davi
Self
Director Barry Levinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 1 May 2009
Release date
3 July 2009 USA
Production Baltimore Pictures, The Creative Coalition
Also known as
PoliWood

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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