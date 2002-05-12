Menu
No poster for this film
Three Tales
Three Tales
Three Tales
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Musical
Documentary
Synopsis
A video opera that profiles three major technological events of the 20th century: the explosion of the Hindenburg, the atomic test at Bikini Atoll, and the cloning of Dolly the sheep.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2002
World premiere
12 May 2002
Release date
12 May 2002
Russia
0+
12 May 2002
Austria
12 May 2002
Kazakhstan
12 May 2002
Ukraine
Production
Nonesuch Records
Also known as
Three Tales
Director
Beryl Korot
Cast
Richard Dawkins
Kevin Warwick
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
15
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
