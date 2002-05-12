Menu
Kinoafisha Films Three Tales

Three Tales

Three Tales 18+
Synopsis

A video opera that profiles three major technological events of the 20th century: the explosion of the Hindenburg, the atomic test at Bikini Atoll, and the cloning of Dolly the sheep.
Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2002
World premiere 12 May 2002
Release date
12 May 2002 Russia 0+
12 May 2002 Austria
12 May 2002 Kazakhstan
12 May 2002 Ukraine
Production Nonesuch Records
Also known as
Three Tales
Director
Beryl Korot
Cast
Richard Dawkins
Kevin Warwick
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
