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6.8
Kinoafisha Films Je ne suis pas morte
6.8

Je ne suis pas morte

, 2008
Je ne suis pas morte
France / Drama, Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
6.8

Cast

Alix Derouin
Alix
Frédéric Bonpart
Frédéric
Hélène Boons
Hélène
Leos Carax
Leos Carax
Moitié d'archange
Adeline d'Hermy
Moitié d'archange
Laurent Roth
Jean-Marie Straub
Clochard-poëte
Jacopo Domenicucci
Jacopo
Director Jean-Charles Fitoussi
Writer Jean-Charles Fitoussi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 3 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 15 August 2008
Budget €700,000
Production Aura Été
Also known as
Je ne suis pas morte, I Did Not Die, No estoy muerta

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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