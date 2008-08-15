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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Je ne suis pas morte
6.8
Je ne suis pas morte
, 2008
Je ne suis pas morte
France / Drama, Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Similar
6.8
Cast
Alix Derouin
Alix
Frédéric Bonpart
Frédéric
Hélène Boons
Hélène
Leos Carax
Moitié d'archange
Adeline d'Hermy
Moitié d'archange
Laurent Roth
Jean-Marie Straub
Clochard-poëte
Jacopo Domenicucci
Jacopo
Director
Jean-Charles Fitoussi
Writer
Jean-Charles Fitoussi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
3 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
15 August 2008
Budget
€700,000
Production
Aura Été
Also known as
Je ne suis pas morte, I Did Not Die, No estoy muerta
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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