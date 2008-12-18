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Poster of Comme les autres
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Comme les autres
6.0

Comme les autres

, 2008
Comme les autres
France / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Comme les autres
6.0

Synopsis

They were the perfect loving couple, well, almost. Emmanuel wanted a child but Philippe didn't. One day, however, Emmanuel decides to take the plunge, at the risk of losing Philippe. But how do you make a child when you are gay?

Cast

Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Manu
Pilar López de Ayala
Josefina Maria Paredes dite : Fina
Pascal Elbé
Pascal Elbé
Philippe
Anne Brochet
Cathy
Andrée Damant
Suzanne
Florence Darel
Isa
Marc Duret
Marc
Liliane Cebrian
María, la mère de Fina
Luis Jaime Cortez
Luis, le père de Fina
Catherine Erhardy
Mme Charpentier - l'assistante sociale
Director Vincent Garenq
Writer Vincent Garenq
Composer Robert Burke, Loïc Dury, Laurent Levesque
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 18 December 2008
Release date
18 December 2008 France TP
18 December 2008 Italy
Worldwide Gross $5,305,360
Production Canal+, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), CinéCinéma
Also known as
Comme les autres, Baby Love, Kao svi ostali, Como los demás, Endlich Vater, Gaybi boom, Meleg helyzet, O babas mou, o filos tou patera mou, Une femme dans ma vie, Как все, ベイビー・ラブ, Baby Love

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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