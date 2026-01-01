Menu
Kinoafisha Films That's My Boy That's My Boy Awards

Awards and nominations of That's My Boy 2012

Razzie Awards 2013 Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
