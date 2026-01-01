Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Perks of Being a Wallflower The Perks of Being a Wallflower Awards

Awards and nominations of The Perks of Being a Wallflower 2012

MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
