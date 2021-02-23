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Poster of Zardoz
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Zardoz
5.9

Zardoz

, 1974
Zardoz
Great Britain / Fantasy, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Zardoz
5.9

Synopsis

In the distant future, a savage trained only to kill finds a way into the community of bored immortals that alone preserves humanity's achievements.

Cast

Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Zed
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Consuella
Sara Kestelman
May
John Elderton
Friend
Charlotte Rampling
Consuella
Sally Anne Newton
Avalow
Niall Buggy
Niall Buggy
Zardoz
Niall Buggy
Niall Buggy
Zardoz
Bosco Hogan
George Saden
Jessica Swift
Apathetic
Bairbre Dowling
Star
Christopher Casson
Old Scientist
Director John Boorman
Writer John Boorman
Composer David Munrow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1974
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 6 February 1974
Release date
6 February 1974 Russia 16+
24 May 1974 Belgium
23 September 1974 Denmark
25 October 1974 Finland K-16
13 March 1974 France
31 October 1974 Germany 16
26 March 1974 Great Britain
17 May 1974 Ireland 18
13 April 1974 Italy 14+
4 November 2022 Japan
6 February 1974 Kazakhstan
5 December 1974 Mexico
29 August 1974 Netherlands 16
13 May 1977 Portugal
17 April 1976 South Korea 18
9 September 1974 Spain 18
16 September 1974 Sweden 15
6 February 1974 USA
6 February 1974 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,570,000
Worldwide Gross $7,227
Production Twentieth Century Fox, John Boorman Productions
Also known as
Zardoz, Зардоз, Taş Tanrı Zardoz, Zardos, Ζαρντόζ, 未来惑星 ザルドス, Zardoz - Der Bote des Todes, 007之勇闯未来世界, Ultramann, みらいわくせいざるどす

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb

Quotes

[the gigantic Stone Head hovers before the worshipful horde of Exterminators]
Zardoz Zardoz speaks to you, His chosen ones.
Exterminators We are the chosen ones!
Zardoz You have been raised up from Brutality, to kill the Brutals who multiply, and are legion. To this end, Zardoz your God gave you the gift of the Gun. The Gun is good!
Exterminators The Gun is good!
Zardoz The Penis is evil! The Penis shoots Seeds, and makes new Life to poison the Earth with a plague of men, as once it was. But the Gun shoots Death and purifies the Earth of the filth of Brutals. Go forth, and kill! Zardoz has spoken.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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