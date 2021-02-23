[the gigantic Stone Head hovers before the worshipful horde of Exterminators]
Zardoz
Zardoz speaks to you, His chosen ones.
Exterminators
We are the chosen ones!
Zardoz
You have been raised up from Brutality, to kill the Brutals who multiply, and are legion. To this end, Zardoz your God gave you the gift of the Gun. The Gun is good!
Exterminators
The Gun is good!
Zardoz
The Penis is evil! The Penis shoots Seeds, and makes new Life to poison the Earth with a plague of men, as once it was. But the Gun shoots Death and purifies the Earth of the filth of Brutals. Go forth, and kill! Zardoz has spoken.