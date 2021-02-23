[the gigantic Stone Head hovers before the worshipful horde of Exterminators]

Zardoz Zardoz speaks to you, His chosen ones.

Exterminators We are the chosen ones!

Zardoz You have been raised up from Brutality, to kill the Brutals who multiply, and are legion. To this end, Zardoz your God gave you the gift of the Gun. The Gun is good!

Exterminators The Gun is good!