Poster of Brando Unauthorized
IMDb Rating: 3.2
Kinoafisha Films Brando Unauthorized

Brando Unauthorized

Brando Unauthorized 18+
Synopsis

Delves into the career of Marlon Brando.
Brando Unauthorized  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2011
World premiere 31 January 2011
Release date
26 May 2011 Russia Экспонента
26 May 2011 Belarus
26 May 2011 Kazakhstan
31 January 2011 USA
26 May 2011 Ukraine
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $3,123
Production Polynesian Paradise, Amadeus Pictures
Also known as
Brando Unauthorized
Director
Damian Chapa
Cast
Ricco Chapa
Damian Chapa
Phil Sky
Patricia Healy
Natasha Blasick
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.1
10 votes
3.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Brando Unauthorized - trailer
Brando Unauthorized Trailer
