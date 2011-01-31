Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.1
IMDb Rating: 3.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Brando Unauthorized
Brando Unauthorized
Brando Unauthorized
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Delves into the career of Marlon Brando.
Expand
Brando Unauthorized
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2011
World premiere
31 January 2011
Release date
26 May 2011
Russia
Экспонента
26 May 2011
Belarus
26 May 2011
Kazakhstan
31 January 2011
USA
26 May 2011
Ukraine
Budget
$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,123
Production
Polynesian Paradise, Amadeus Pictures
Also known as
Brando Unauthorized
Director
Damian Chapa
Cast
Ricco Chapa
Damian Chapa
Phil Sky
Patricia Healy
Natasha Blasick
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Brando Unauthorized
2.0
Pistolera
(2020)
6.3
China Moon
(1991)
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
3.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Brando Unauthorized
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree