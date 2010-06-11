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Poster of Finisterrae
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Finisterrae
6.2

Finisterrae

, 2010
Finisterrae
Spain / Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Finisterrae
6.2

Synopsis

Two ghosts walk along the Camino of Santiago.

Cast

Santi Serra
Fantasma 2
Pavel Lukiyanov
Voice Ghost
Yuri Mykhaylychenko
Voz Fantasma 2
Pau Nubiola
Ghost
Klaudiya Shnayder
Rosanna Walls
El Fantasma de los 80
Director Sergio Caballero
Writer Sergio Caballero
Composer Sergio Caballero, Jimi Tenor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 11 June 2010
Release date
11 June 2010 Spain
Budget €300,000
Worldwide Gross $2,550
Production Advanced Music, Eddie Saeta S.A., Sonar Advanced Music
Also known as
Finisterrae, Στην άκρη της Γης, Край света, 清教徒的探寻之路

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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