Best Motion Picture of the Year

Winner

Best Achievement in Directing

Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner

Best Achievement in Film Editing

Winner

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Winner

Best Sound

Winner

Best Sound

Winner

Best Original Screenplay

Nominee

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Nominee

Best Original Screenplay

Nominee

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Nominee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Nominee