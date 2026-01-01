Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Three Colors: Red Three Colors: Red Awards

Awards and nominations of Three Colors: Red 1994

Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1994 Cannes Film Festival 1994
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more