Kinoafisha
Films
Three Colors: Red
Three Colors: Red Awards
Awards and nominations of Three Colors: Red 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1994
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
