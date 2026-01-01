Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Short Cuts
Short Cuts Awards
Awards and nominations of Short Cuts 1993
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Golden Lion
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree