Awards and nominations of Short Cuts 1993

Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993 Venice Film Festival 1993
Golden Lion
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
