Kinoafisha Films Backdraft Backdraft Awards

Awards and nominations of Backdraft 1991

Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Action Sequence
Nominee
