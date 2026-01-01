Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films This Sporting Life This Sporting Life Awards

Awards and nominations of This Sporting Life 1963

Academy Awards, USA 1964 Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1963 Cannes Film Festival 1963
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Best British Actress
Winner
Best British Actor
Nominee
 Best British Screenplay
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more