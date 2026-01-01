Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Canzoni per le strade

Canzoni per le strade

Canzoni per le strade 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 9 October 1950
Release date
9 October 1950 Italy
10 April 1952 USSR
Production Filmolimpia
Also known as
Canzoni per le strade, O tragoudistis tou dromou, Pesni na ulitsakh, Sokak Şarkıcısı, Песни на улицах
Director
Mario Landi
Cast
Luciano Tajoli
Antonella Lualdi
Vera Bergman
Carlo Ninchi
Ernesto Calindri
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more