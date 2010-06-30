Cast
Lado Ataneli
Count Tomsly
Ludovic Tézier
Prince Yeletsky
Michael Boder
Self - Conductor
Francisco Vas
Chekalinsky
Cast and Crew
Director
Gilbert Deflo, Pietro D'Agostino
Writer
Modest Tchaikovsky, Aleksandr Pushkin
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
3 hours 55 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
30 June 2010
Release date
|30 June 2010
|Great Britain
|
|
Production
Gran Teatre del Liceu, Opus Arte
Also known as
Pikovaia Dama/The Queen of Spade, Tchaikovsky: Pique Dame/The Queen of Spades, The Queen of Spades