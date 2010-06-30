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Poster of Pikovaia Dama/The Queen of Spade
Kinoafisha Films Pikovaia Dama/The Queen of Spade

Pikovaia Dama/The Queen of Spade

, 2009
Pikovaia Dama/The Queen of Spade
Spain / Drama, Fantasy, Musical / 18+
Poster of Pikovaia Dama/The Queen of Spade

Cast

Emily Magee
Lisa
Ben Heppner
Lado Ataneli
Count Tomsly
Ludovic Tézier
Prince Yeletsky
Ewa Podleś
Countess
Elena Zaremba
Pauline
Michael Boder
Self - Conductor
Misha Didyk
Hermann
Mikhail Vekua
Chaplitsky
Francisco Vas
Chekalinsky
Claudia Schneider
Masha
Director Gilbert Deflo, Pietro D'Agostino
Writer Modest Tchaikovsky, Aleksandr Pushkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 3 hours 55 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 30 June 2010
Release date
30 June 2010 Great Britain
Production Gran Teatre del Liceu, Opus Arte
Also known as
Pikovaia Dama/The Queen of Spade, Tchaikovsky: Pique Dame/The Queen of Spades, The Queen of Spades

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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