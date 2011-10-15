Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Cargo
Poster of Cargo
Рейтинги
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Cargo

Cargo

Cargo 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 15 October 2011
Release date
15 October 2011 Russia 16+
21 October 2011 Canada
17 October 2011 Germany
15 October 2011 Kazakhstan
17 October 2011 Romania 18
21 October 2011 USA
15 October 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Chameleon Entertainment, Persona Films
Also known as
Cargo, Human Cargo, Груз
Director
Yan Vizinberg
Cast
Sayed Badreya
Philip Willingham
Vaughn Goland
Misha Kuznetsov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Cargo
Cargo 6.3
Cargo (2017)
Cargo 200 7.0
Cargo 200 (2007)

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more