Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Рейтинги
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Cargo
Cargo
Cargo
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
15 October 2011
Release date
15 October 2011
Russia
16+
21 October 2011
Canada
17 October 2011
Germany
15 October 2011
Kazakhstan
17 October 2011
Romania
18
21 October 2011
USA
15 October 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
Chameleon Entertainment, Persona Films
Also known as
Cargo, Human Cargo, Груз
Director
Yan Vizinberg
Cast
Sayed Badreya
Philip Willingham
Vaughn Goland
Misha Kuznetsov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Cargo
6.3
Cargo
(2017)
7.0
Cargo 200
(2007)
Film rating
5.6
Rate
13
votes
5.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree