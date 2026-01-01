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6.9
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Egor Letov: proekt filma
6.9
Egor Letov: proekt filma
, 2009
Egor Letov: proekt filma
Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
6.9
Cast
Yegor Letov
Self
Natalia Chumakova
Self
Director
Maksim Semelyak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
43 minutes
Production year
2009
Also known as
Egor Letov: proekt filma, Егор Летов: проект фильма
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Film rating
6.9
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10
votes
6.9
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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