Kinoafisha Films Transformers: Dark of the Moon Transformers: Dark of the Moon Awards

Awards and nominations of Transformers: Dark of the Moon 2011

Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
