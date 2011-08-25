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Poster of Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti
Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti

Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti

, 2011
Russia / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti
Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti - Trailer
Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti  Trailer

Cast

Artem Goncharov
Anton Goncharov
Vyacheslav Artischev
Aleksandr Fadeyev
Mariya Koryagina
Zhanna Shevchenko
Alexander Sokolyuk
Valentina Ohlopkova
Oleg Goncharov
Kirill Chupakov
Director Alexander Sokolyuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2011
World premiere 25 August 2011
Release date
25 August 2011 Russia 16+
25 August 2011 Kazakhstan
25 August 2011 Ukraine

Film rating

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Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti - Trailer
Nerealnaya istoriya: Armiya smerti Trailer
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