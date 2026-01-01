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Kinoafisha Films Sad

Sad

, 1973
Sad
USSR / Short / 18+

Cast

Vladislav Dvorzhetsky
Vladislav Dvorzhetsky
Evgeniy Zharikov
Evgeniy Zharikov
Aleftina Yevdokimova
Rasmi Dzhabrailov
Françoise Arnoul
Maureen Kerwin
Martin Kudryavtsev
Traudl Kulikowski
Natalya Leble
Irina Miroshnichenko
Irina Miroshnichenko
Eslinda Nuñez
Eslinda Nuñez
Director Vladimir Alenikov
Writer Vladimir Alenikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 44 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 6 March 1973
Release date
6 March 1973 USSR
Also known as
Sad, Сад

Film rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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