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Kinoafisha
Films
Sad
Sad
, 1973
Sad
USSR / Short / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Vladislav Dvorzhetsky
Evgeniy Zharikov
Aleftina Yevdokimova
Rasmi Dzhabrailov
Françoise Arnoul
Maureen Kerwin
Martin Kudryavtsev
Traudl Kulikowski
Natalya Leble
Irina Miroshnichenko
Eslinda Nuñez
Director
Vladimir Alenikov
Writer
Vladimir Alenikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
44 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
6 March 1973
Release date
6 March 1973
USSR
Also known as
Sad, Сад
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
3
votes
Showtimes
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