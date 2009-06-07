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6.6
Kinoafisha
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The Antarctica Challenge
6.6
The Antarctica Challenge
, 2009
The Antarctica Challenge
Canada / Documentary / 18+
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6.6
Synopsis
An up-to-date look at the climate change research currently being done by the scientists stationed in Antarctica.
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Cast
Mark Terry
Swimmer
Mark Terry
Swimmer
Alexandra Shackleton
Self - Granddaughter of Sir Ernest Shackleton
Robert Mulvaney
Self - Glaciologist
David Ainley
Self - Marine Ecologist and Penguin Scientist
Laura Grange
Self - Marine Biologist
Peter Convey
Self - Senior Research Scientist
Julian Scott
Self - Geophysicist
Daniella Rubeling
Self - Sub-Antarctic Botany Researcher
Jonathan Shanklin
Self - Meteorologist
Geoffrey Carpentier
Self - Ornithologist
Yeugeny Karyagin
Self - Seismologist
Director
Mark Terry
Writer
Mark Terry
Composer
Russell Walker
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
45 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
7 June 2009
Release date
7 June 2009
Canada
Budget
400,000 CAD
Production
Polar Cap Productions
Also known as
The Antarctica Challenge, The Antarctica Challenge: A Global Warning, I proklisi tis Antarktikis
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
6.2
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Geophysicist
Pine Island Glacier is adding 46 gigatons of fresh water into the world's seas every year.
Showtimes
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