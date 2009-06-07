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Poster of The Antarctica Challenge
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Antarctica Challenge
6.6

The Antarctica Challenge

, 2009
The Antarctica Challenge
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Antarctica Challenge
6.6

Synopsis

An up-to-date look at the climate change research currently being done by the scientists stationed in Antarctica.

Cast

Mark Terry
Swimmer
Mark Terry
Swimmer
Alexandra Shackleton
Self - Granddaughter of Sir Ernest Shackleton
Robert Mulvaney
Self - Glaciologist
David Ainley
Self - Marine Ecologist and Penguin Scientist
Laura Grange
Self - Marine Biologist
Peter Convey
Self - Senior Research Scientist
Julian Scott
Self - Geophysicist
Daniella Rubeling
Self - Sub-Antarctic Botany Researcher
Jonathan Shanklin
Self - Meteorologist
Geoffrey Carpentier
Self - Ornithologist
Yeugeny Karyagin
Self - Seismologist
Director Mark Terry
Writer Mark Terry
Composer Russell Walker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 7 June 2009
Release date
7 June 2009 Canada
Budget 400,000 CAD
Production Polar Cap Productions
Also known as
The Antarctica Challenge, The Antarctica Challenge: A Global Warning, I proklisi tis Antarktikis

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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