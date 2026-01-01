Menu
Awards and nominations of Two for the Road 1967

Academy Awards, USA 1968 Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968 BAFTA Awards 1968
Best British Screenplay
Nominee
