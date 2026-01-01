Menu
Kazimir Malevich
Kazimir Malevich
18+
18+
Documentary
Country
Russia
Runtime
25 minutes
Production year
2001
Director
Sergey Tyutin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Kazimir Malevich
6.4
Chagall-Malevich
(2013)
0.0
Zhivoy Mayakovskiy
(2005)
0.0
Vasiliy Kamenskiy. Nepromokaemyy optimist
(2008)
0.0
Aleksey Kruchenyh. Otec zaumi
(2008)
0.0
Arhangelskoe: Muzyka dlya glaz
(1999)
0.0
Mihail Larionov. Natalya Goncharova
(2006)
0.0
Lyubov Petrova-Vodkina
(2007)
0.0
Pohischenie Evropy
(2002)
0.0
Amazonki russkogo avangarda
(2002)
0.0
Arhangelskoe: Zaveschanie
(2000)
0.0
Sergey Eyzenshteyn — arhitektor kino
(2014)
0.0
Trete izmerenie Aleksandra Andrievskogo
(2013)
0.0
1
vote
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
No reviews
