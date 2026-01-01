Menu
Poster of Satan's Brew
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Satan's Brew

Satan's Brew

Satansbraten 18+
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 7 October 1976
Release date
7 October 1976 Germany
10 October 1976 USA
Budget 600,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross $8,408
Production Albatros Filmproduktion, Trio Film
Also known as
Satansbraten, Satan's Brew, Satans yngel, El asado de Satán, Diabelska pieczeń, Le rôti de Satan, Nessuna festa per la morte del cane di Satana, O Assado de Satã, Sátánfajzat, Сатанинское зелье, 악마의 양조법
Director
Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Cast
Kurt Raab
Margit Carstensen
Helen Vita
Volker Spengler
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Satan's Brew
Bolwieser 7.2
Bolwieser (1977)
In einem Jahr mit 13 Monden / Year of Thirteen Moons 7.4
In einem Jahr mit 13 Monden / Year of Thirteen Moons (1978)
The Merchant of Four Seasons 7.4
The Merchant of Four Seasons (1971)
Martha 7.6
Martha (1974)
Effi Briest 6.9
Effi Briest (1974)
Fassbinder 6.6
Fassbinder (2015)
The Third Generation 6.7
The Third Generation (1979)
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant 7.6
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (1972)
Querelle 6.2
Querelle (1982)
The Marriage of Maria Braun 7.6
The Marriage of Maria Braun (1979)
Despair 7.0
Despair (1978)
Veronika Voss 7.8
Veronika Voss (1982)

6.8
6.7 IMDb
Quotes
Lauf My name is Lauf, criminal investigation department. That man, is he an acquaintance of yours?
Lisa A lover.
Lauf A good one?
Lisa Sometimes.
