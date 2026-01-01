Menu
Рейтинги
6.8
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Satan's Brew
Satan's Brew
Satansbraten
18+
Drama
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
7 October 1976
Release date
7 October 1976
Germany
10 October 1976
USA
Budget
600,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross
$8,408
Production
Albatros Filmproduktion, Trio Film
Also known as
Satansbraten, Satan's Brew, Satans yngel, El asado de Satán, Diabelska pieczeń, Le rôti de Satan, Nessuna festa per la morte del cane di Satana, O Assado de Satã, Sátánfajzat, Сатанинское зелье, 악마의 양조법
Director
Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Cast
Kurt Raab
Margit Carstensen
Helen Vita
Volker Spengler
Similar films for Satan's Brew
7.2
Bolwieser
(1977)
7.4
In einem Jahr mit 13 Monden / Year of Thirteen Moons
(1978)
7.4
The Merchant of Four Seasons
(1971)
7.6
Martha
(1974)
6.9
Effi Briest
(1974)
6.6
Fassbinder
(2015)
6.7
The Third Generation
(1979)
7.6
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant
(1972)
6.2
Querelle
(1982)
7.6
The Marriage of Maria Braun
(1979)
7.0
Despair
(1978)
7.8
Veronika Voss
(1982)
6.8
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
Quotes
Lauf
My name is Lauf, criminal investigation department. That man, is he an acquaintance of yours?
Lisa
A lover.
Lauf
A good one?
Lisa
Sometimes.
