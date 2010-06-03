6.8Shchenok
Shchenok, 2009
Russia / Family / 18+
Cast
Aleksandr Lebedev
Timofei Rassomakhin
Anna Sherling
Fyodor Tolstikov
Sofiya Vozyakova
Director Mariya Yevstafyeva
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 46 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 3 June 2010
Release date
|3 June 2010
|Russia
|18+
|3 June 2010
|Kazakhstan
|3 June 2010
|Ukraine
Also known as
Shchenok, Щенок
Updated 6 May 2025
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