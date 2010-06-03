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Poster of Shchenok
6.8
Shchenok - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Shchenok
6.8

Shchenok

, 2009
Shchenok
Russia / Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Shchenok
6.8
Shchenok - Trailer
Shchenok  Trailer

Cast

Denis Sukhomlinov
Denis Sukhomlinov
Lyudmila Chursina
Lyudmila Chursina
Zoya Kaydanovskaya
Zoya Kaydanovskaya
Vladimir Kapustin
Vladimir Kapustin
Aleksandr Lebedev
Timofei Rassomakhin
Igor Savochkin
Igor Savochkin
Anna Sherling
Vladimir Sterzhakov
Vladimir Sterzhakov
Fyodor Tolstikov
Sofiya Vozyakova
Director Mariya Yevstafyeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 46 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 3 June 2010
Release date
3 June 2010 Russia 18+
3 June 2010 Kazakhstan
3 June 2010 Ukraine
Also known as
Shchenok, Щенок

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

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Shchenok - Trailer
Shchenok Trailer
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