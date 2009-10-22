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7.9
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Das Wunder von Leipzig
7.9
Das Wunder von Leipzig
, 2009
Das Wunder von Leipzig
Germany / Documentary, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.9
Cast
Manfred Bols
Self
Peter de Bie
Self
Walter Friedrich
Self
Hans Jochen Füssel
Self
Udo Hartmann
Self
Stephan Hüneburg
Self
Martin Jehnichen
Self
Stefan Kettner
Self
Klaus-Dieter Klebsch
Narrator
Thomas Kleine
Self
Director
Sebastian Dehnhardt
,
Matthias Schmidt
Writer
Sebastian Dehnhardt
,
Matthias Schmidt
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
22 October 2009
Release date
22 October 2009
Germany
Production
Broadview TV, Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR), NHK
Also known as
Das Wunder von Leipzig - Wir sind das Volk, Le miracle de Leipzig
More
Film rating
7.9
Rate
13
votes
8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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