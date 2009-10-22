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Poster of Das Wunder von Leipzig
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Das Wunder von Leipzig
7.9

Das Wunder von Leipzig

, 2009
Das Wunder von Leipzig
Germany / Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of Das Wunder von Leipzig
7.9

Cast

Manfred Bols
Self
Peter de Bie
Self
Walter Friedrich
Self
Hans Jochen Füssel
Self
Udo Hartmann
Self
Stephan Hüneburg
Self
Martin Jehnichen
Self
Stefan Kettner
Self
Klaus-Dieter Klebsch
Narrator
Thomas Kleine
Self
Director Sebastian Dehnhardt, Matthias Schmidt
Writer Sebastian Dehnhardt, Matthias Schmidt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 22 October 2009
Release date
22 October 2009 Germany
Production Broadview TV, Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR), NHK
Also known as
Das Wunder von Leipzig - Wir sind das Volk, Le miracle de Leipzig

Film rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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