7.3 IMDb Rating: 7
The Age of Stupid

The Age of Stupid

The Age of Stupid 18+
The Age of Stupid - trailer
The Age of Stupid  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 14 March 2009
World premiere 14 March 2009
24 October 2009 Russia НеваФильм Emotion 12+
24 October 2009 Kazakhstan
21 September 2009 Netherlands 14
21 September 2009 USA
24 October 2009 Ukraine
Budget 650,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $346,176
Production Passion Pictures, Spanner Films
The Age of Stupid, A Era da Estupidez, La era de la estupidez, A hülyeség kora, Age of Stupid - Warum tun wir nichts?, Cas hlupáku, L'Age de la stupidité, L'ère de la stupidité, Wiek głupoty, Η εποχή των ηλιθίων, Век глупцов
Franny Armstrong
Alvin DuVernay
Piers Guy
Pete Postlethwaite
Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Film Reviews

Яна Морева 4 December 2015, 13:49
Просто кто-то слишком глуп, чтобы понять смысл фильма✌️
[first lines]
Archivist of the future Welcome to the global Ark-ive, a vast storage structure located 800 km north of Norway. It contains the artwork from every national museum. There are pickled animals, stacked up, two by two; every film, every book, every scientific report, all stored on banks of servers. But the conditions we're experiencing now were actually caused by our behavior in the period leading up to 2015. In other words: we could have saved ourselves. We could have saved ourselves, but we didn't.
The Age of Stupid - trailer
The Age of Stupid Trailer
