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Poster of American Swing
6.4
American Swing - trailer
Kinoafisha Films American Swing
6.4

American Swing

, 2008
American Swing
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of American Swing
6.4
American Swing - trailer
American Swing  trailer

Synopsis

Chronicles the rise and fall of 1970s New York City nightclub Plato's Retreat.

Cast

Irwin Corey
Joe Franklin
Jamie Gillis
Al Goldstein
Dian Hanson
Buck Henry
Director Jon Hart, Matthew Kaufman
Writer Jon Hart
Composer Jim Coleman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 January 2008
Release date
10 December 2009 Russia Кино без границ
10 December 2009 Belarus
17 October 2009 Japan
10 December 2009 Kazakhstan
1 January 2008 USA
10 December 2009 Ukraine
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $30,156
Production HDNet Films
Also known as
American Swing, A swingkirály, Amerykański swing, Swing Americano, Американские свингеры, スワップ・スワップ　伝説のセックスクラブ

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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American Swing - trailer
American Swing Trailer
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