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6.4
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American Swing
6.4
American Swing
, 2008
American Swing
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.4
American Swing
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Chronicles the rise and fall of 1970s New York City nightclub Plato's Retreat.
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Cast
Irwin Corey
Joe Franklin
Jamie Gillis
Al Goldstein
Dian Hanson
Buck Henry
Director
Jon Hart
,
Matthew Kaufman
Writer
Jon Hart
Composer
Jim Coleman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
1 January 2008
Release date
10 December 2009
Russia
Кино без границ
10 December 2009
Belarus
17 October 2009
Japan
10 December 2009
Kazakhstan
1 January 2008
USA
10 December 2009
Ukraine
Budget
$500,000
Worldwide Gross
$30,156
Production
HDNet Films
Also known as
American Swing, A swingkirály, Amerykański swing, Swing Americano, Американские свингеры, スワップ・スワップ 伝説のセックスクラブ
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.1
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