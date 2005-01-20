John Trudell Crazy horse, we hear what you say. One earth, one mother, one does not sell the earth that people walk upon. We are the land, how do we sell our mother? How do we sell the star? How do we sell the air? Crazy horse, we hear what you say. The spirit of life is almost non-existent in the perceptual reality of the society that we're in. It is almost non-existent. They got religion, they got civilization, they got military, they have politics, they have education, they have all the stuff, but they don't have the spirit to live.