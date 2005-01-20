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Poster of Trudell
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Trudell
7.3

Trudell

, 2005
Trudell
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Trudell
7.3

Cast

Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Self
Kris Kristofferson
Kris Kristofferson
Self
Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard
Self
Amy Ray
Self
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Self
Jackson Browne
Self
Darelle 'Dino' Butler
Self
Kimberly Guerrero
Wilma Mankiller
Self
Bonnie Raitt
Self
Director Heather Rae
Writer Russell Friedenberg
Composer John Trudell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 20 January 2005
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $26,756
Production Appaloosa Pictures
Also known as
Trudell, Trudell: The Lives and Words of John Trudell

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

John Trudell Crazy horse, we hear what you say. One earth, one mother, one does not sell the earth that people walk upon. We are the land, how do we sell our mother? How do we sell the star? How do we sell the air? Crazy horse, we hear what you say. The spirit of life is almost non-existent in the perceptual reality of the society that we're in. It is almost non-existent. They got religion, they got civilization, they got military, they have politics, they have education, they have all the stuff, but they don't have the spirit to live.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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