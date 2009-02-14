Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Shambala ili Menya eto ne volnuet
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Shambala ili Menya eto ne volnuet

Shambala ili Menya eto ne volnuet

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2008
World premiere 14 February 2009
Release date
14 February 2009 Russia
14 February 2009 Belarus
14 February 2009 Kazakhstan
14 February 2009 Ukraine
Director
Klim Garin
Cast
Dmitriy Nagiev
Dmitriy Nagiev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more