Poster of Butterfly Effect: Revelation
Рейтинги
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Butterfly Effect: Revelation

Butterfly Effect: Revelation

Butterfly Effect: Revelation 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 12 February 2004
Release date
12 February 2004 Russia 16+
31 July 2009 Brazil 16
20 November 2009 Germany 18
20 November 2009 Greece 16
17 October 2009 Japan
12 February 2004 Kazakhstan
9 January 2009 USA R
12 February 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $708,152
Production After Dark Films, BenderSpink, Continental Entertainment Capital
Also known as
The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations, Butterfly Effect 3, Butterfly Effect 3 - Die Offenbarung, Domino efekt 3, Efeito Borboleta 3, Efeito Borboleta 3: Revelação, Efekat leptira 3: Otkrovenja, Efekt motyla 3, Efekt motýlích křídel 3: Odhalení, Efekt motýlích krídiel 3: Odhalenie, El efecto mariposa 3, El efecto mariposa 3: Revelaciones, Hiệu Ứng Cánh Bướm 3, Kelebek Etkisi 3: Sesler, L'effet papillon 3, Liblikaefekt 3, Osudový dotek 3: Odhalení, Osudový dotyk 3: Odhalenie, Pillangó-hatás 3: Jelenések, The Butterfly Effect 3 - Revelations, Το φαινόμενο της πεταλούδας 3: Αποκαλύψεις, Ефект метелика 3: Одкровення, Эффект бабочки 3, バタフライ・エフェクト3 最後の選択
Director
Seth Grossman
Cast
Chris Carmack
Rachel Miner
Rachel Miner
Melissa Jones
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Butterfly Effect: Revelation
Back to the Future Part II 7.9
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Final Destination 5 6.8
Final Destination 5 (2011)
From Within 5.6
From Within (2008)
The Butterfly Effect 2 4.6
The Butterfly Effect 2 (2007)
The Butterfly Effect 7.9
The Butterfly Effect (2004)
In Their Skin 5.2
In Their Skin (2012)

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Quotes
Jenna Reide This is so Scooby-Doo, isn't it? I would've gotten away with it if it wasn't for those meddling kids.
Sam Reide You're out of your fucking mind, Jenna.
Jenna Reide Come on, Sam. You know that's not true. If you hadn't kept jumping back to catch me, I could've stopped. But every time you went back, there was more witnesses, there was more evidence to cover up. It's funny when you think about it. You really did create a serial killer. Ever since the day you jumped back and you saved me, I knew I'd only live for you.
