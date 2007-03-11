Menu
Poster of Hannah Takes the Stairs
Poster of Hannah Takes the Stairs
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
2 posters
Hannah Takes the Stairs

Hannah Takes the Stairs

Hannah Takes the Stairs 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 16 November 2011
World premiere 11 March 2007
Release date
11 March 2007 Russia 18+
9 January 2009 Germany
9 January 2009 Great Britain
19 September 2015 Japan
11 March 2007 Kazakhstan
22 August 2007 Romania 18+
11 March 2007 USA
11 March 2007 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $26,923
Production Film Science
Also known as
Hannah Takes the Stairs, Hannah Sobe as Escadas, Hannah wchodzi po schodach, Η Χάνα ανεβαίνει σκαλιά, Ханна берет высоту, ハンナだけど、生きていく！, 愛的階梯
Director
Joe Swanberg
Cast
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig
Andrew Bujalski
5.6
12 votes
5.6 IMDb
