Hannah Takes the Stairs
Hannah Takes the Stairs
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2007
Online premiere
16 November 2011
World premiere
11 March 2007
Release date
|11 March 2007
|Russia
|
|18+
|9 January 2009
|Germany
|
|
|9 January 2009
|Great Britain
|
|
|19 September 2015
|Japan
|
|
|11 March 2007
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|22 August 2007
|Romania
|
|18+
|11 March 2007
|USA
|
|
|11 March 2007
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$26,923
Production
Film Science
Also known as
Hannah Takes the Stairs, Hannah Sobe as Escadas, Hannah wchodzi po schodach, Η Χάνα ανεβαίνει σκαλιά, Ханна берет высоту, ハンナだけど、生きていく！, 愛的階梯