Axel Himmelman [tries to walk on the sea and falls in]

Eyal [sarcastically] Bravo. You did it.

Axel Himmelman You don't understand. You can't just come to the Sea of Galilee and start walking on water. If you could, everybody would be doing it. You need to prepare yourself.

Eyal And how would you do that? Please enlighten me.

Axel Himmelman Well, you need to completely purify yourself. Your heart needs to be like it's clean from the inside: no negativity, no bad thoughts.

Eyal And then?