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Poster of Walk on Water
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Walk on Water
7.6

Walk on Water

, 2004
Walk on Water
Israel, Sweden / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Walk on Water
7.6

Cast

Lior Ashkenazi
Lior Ashkenazi
Knut Berger
Yousef Sweid
Gideon Shemer
Caroline Peters
Caroline Peters
Carola Regnier
Director Eytan Fox
Writer Andreas Struck, Gal Uchovsky
Composer Ivri Lider
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 5 February 2004
Release date
18 March 2004 Israel
5 February 2004 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,444,265
Production Israeli Film Fund, Lama Films, Fond Européen Média
Also known as
Walk on Water, A vízenjáró, Tu marcheras sur l'eau, Andando Sobre As Águas, Caminando sobre el agua, Caminar sobre las aguas, Camminando sull'acqua, Excursie pe apa, Hod po vodi, LaLehet Al HaMayim, Perpatontas sto nero, Spacer po wodzie, To Walk on Water, Übers Wasser wandeln, Walk on Water: No Limite, Walking on Water, Да вървиш по водата, Прогулки по воде, Ход по води, ウォーク・オン・ウォーター, 水中漫步

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Axel Himmelman [tries to walk on the sea and falls in]
Eyal [sarcastically] Bravo. You did it.
Axel Himmelman You don't understand. You can't just come to the Sea of Galilee and start walking on water. If you could, everybody would be doing it. You need to prepare yourself.
Eyal And how would you do that? Please enlighten me.
Axel Himmelman Well, you need to completely purify yourself. Your heart needs to be like it's clean from the inside: no negativity, no bad thoughts.
Eyal And then?
Axel Himmelman And then you can walk on water. I'm sure of it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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