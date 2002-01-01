Cast
Mario Castañeda
Mampato's Father
Carlos del Campo
Marama's Father
Miguel Ángel Ghigliazza
Ariki the Great
Marina Huerta
Mampato's Mother
Marina Huerta
Mampato's Mother
Mauro Samaniego
Young Ariki the Great
Cast and Crew
Writer
Themo Lobos, Daniel Turkieltaub
Animated film details
Country
Chile / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
1 January 2002
Release date
|27 June 2002
|Chile
|
|
|1 January 2002
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$1,036,580
Production
CNTV, Cineanimadores, Corfo
Also known as
Ogú y Mampato en Rapa Nui, Mampato: La película, Max Pax ai confini del tempo, Misterio En La Isla Encantada, Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui, オグとマムパトのイースター島大冒険