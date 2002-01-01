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Poster of Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui
6.0
Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui
6.0

Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui

, 2002
Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui
Chile, Spain / Family, Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui
6.0
Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui - Trailer
Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui  Trailer

Cast

Mario Castañeda
Mampato's Father
Carlos del Campo
Marama's Father
Adrián Fogarty
Peretei
Miguel Ángel Ghigliazza
Ariki the Great
Alondra Hidalgo
Mampato's Sister
Alondra Hidalgo
Mampato's Sister
Marina Huerta
Mampato's Mother
Marina Huerta
Mampato's Mother
Mary Paz Garcia
Vai
Benjamín Rivera
Huki
Mauro Samaniego
Young Ariki the Great
Fernando Solís
Narrator
Director Alejandro Rojas
Writer Themo Lobos, Daniel Turkieltaub
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Chile / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 1 January 2002
Release date
27 June 2002 Chile
1 January 2002 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,036,580
Production CNTV, Cineanimadores, Corfo
Also known as
Ogú y Mampato en Rapa Nui, Mampato: La película, Max Pax ai confini del tempo, Misterio En La Isla Encantada, Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui, オグとマムパトのイースター島大冒険

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 23 September 2021

Film Trailers

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Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui - Trailer
Ogu and Mampato in Rapa Nui Trailer
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