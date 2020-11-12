4.3Haunted Mine Ride 4D
Haunted Mine Ride 4D
18+
Film details
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 0
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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