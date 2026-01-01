Menu
Raging Bull Awards
Awards and nominations of Raging Bull 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Editing
Winner
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
