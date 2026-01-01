Menu
Kinoafisha Films Raging Bull Raging Bull Awards

Awards and nominations of Raging Bull 1980

Academy Awards, USA 1981 Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982 BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Editing
Winner
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
 Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
