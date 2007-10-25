Mr. Untouchable
Mr. Untouchable
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
25 October 2007
Release date
|20 December 2007
|Russia
|
|
|25 October 2007
|Australia
|
|
|20 December 2007
|Belarus
|
|
|20 December 2007
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|26 October 2007
|USA
|
|
|20 December 2007
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$104,678
Production
Blowback Productions, Dash Films, HDNet Films
Also known as
Mr. Untouchable, Mr. Untouchable - Der Drogenpate der Bronx, Pan Nietykalny, Господин Неприкасаемый