Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mr. Untouchable
Poster of Mr. Untouchable
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Untouchable

Mr. Untouchable

Mr. Untouchable 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 25 October 2007
Release date
20 December 2007 Russia
25 October 2007 Australia
20 December 2007 Belarus
20 December 2007 Kazakhstan
26 October 2007 USA
20 December 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $104,678
Production Blowback Productions, Dash Films, HDNet Films
Also known as
Mr. Untouchable, Mr. Untouchable - Der Drogenpate der Bronx, Pan Nietykalny, Господин Неприкасаемый
Director
Mark Levin
Cast
Nicky Barnes
Thelma Grant
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Mr. Untouchable
The People We Hate at the Wedding 5.6
The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022)
T2 Trainspotting 7.3
T2 Trainspotting (2017)
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster (2007)
Ms. 45 6.8
Ms. 45 (1980)
Class Divide 7.4
Class Divide (2016)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Leroy 'Nicky' Barnes When a user comes on the street to buy, they don't say "who's the meanest mother... at here". They say "who's got the best powder?". Nicky Barnes got the best powder.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more