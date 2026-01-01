Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Awards

Awards and nominations of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 1982

Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Score
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Production Design/Art Direction
Nominee
 Best Make Up Artist
Nominee
 Best Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay
Nominee
 Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
 Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more