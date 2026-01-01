[last lines]
The Orchestra Master
We're unemployed, then.
The Presenter
Unemployed...until the next movie. I've already got an idea. A brand-new idea. We could do a love story.
The Orchestra Master
A love story?
The Presenter
But not the usual kind about men and women. Lots of men and lots of women.
The Orchestra Master
Wife-swapping?
The Presenter
No, not that same old stuff. Something different. I like asymmetry. Seven men and one woman.
The Orchestra Master
That'll cost a lot.
The Presenter
No, not at all. We'll get little tiny men and make the woman real tall. It'll be fantastic!
The Orchestra Master
Sounds scary.
The Presenter
What do you mean scary? Seven little workers, so you get the social context, too. A mine! They'll work in a min! I can see them now, singing happily.
The Orchestra Master
Have you thought of a title?
The Presenter
That'll be easy. Let's see..."Sleeping Beauty". Now keep it under your hat or some screenwriter hack might steal the idea. You can't trust anyone these days. He'll change the title, play up the sex. And give it some crazy name like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And then we'll be screwed.