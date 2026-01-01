[last lines]

The Orchestra Master We're unemployed, then.

The Presenter Unemployed...until the next movie. I've already got an idea. A brand-new idea. We could do a love story.

The Orchestra Master A love story?

The Presenter But not the usual kind about men and women. Lots of men and lots of women.

The Orchestra Master Wife-swapping?

The Presenter No, not that same old stuff. Something different. I like asymmetry. Seven men and one woman.

The Orchestra Master That'll cost a lot.

The Presenter No, not at all. We'll get little tiny men and make the woman real tall. It'll be fantastic!

The Orchestra Master Sounds scary.

The Presenter What do you mean scary? Seven little workers, so you get the social context, too. A mine! They'll work in a min! I can see them now, singing happily.

The Orchestra Master Have you thought of a title?