Poster of Allegro non troppo
6.9 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha Films Allegro non troppo

Allegro non troppo

Allegro non troppo 18+
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 12 March 1976
Release date
1 March 1977 Austria 12
25 May 1979 France
12 March 1976 Italy
27 October 1976 USA
MPAA PG
Production Bruno Bozzetto Film, Ministero del Turismo e dello Spettacolo
Also known as
Allegro non troppo, Chim chim boum boum, Det våras med musik, Det våres med musikk, Música e Fantasia, Не очень весело
Director
Bruno Bozzetto
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Allegro non troppo
Il gatto 6.9
Il gatto (1977)
Heavy Traffic 6.6
Heavy Traffic (1973)
Belladonna of Sadness 7.4
Belladonna of Sadness (1973)
Dillinger Is Dead 7.0
Dillinger Is Dead (1968)

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
[last lines]
The Orchestra Master We're unemployed, then.
The Presenter Unemployed...until the next movie. I've already got an idea. A brand-new idea. We could do a love story.
The Orchestra Master A love story?
The Presenter But not the usual kind about men and women. Lots of men and lots of women.
The Orchestra Master Wife-swapping?
The Presenter No, not that same old stuff. Something different. I like asymmetry. Seven men and one woman.
The Orchestra Master That'll cost a lot.
The Presenter No, not at all. We'll get little tiny men and make the woman real tall. It'll be fantastic!
The Orchestra Master Sounds scary.
The Presenter What do you mean scary? Seven little workers, so you get the social context, too. A mine! They'll work in a min! I can see them now, singing happily.
The Orchestra Master Have you thought of a title?
The Presenter That'll be easy. Let's see..."Sleeping Beauty". Now keep it under your hat or some screenwriter hack might steal the idea. You can't trust anyone these days. He'll change the title, play up the sex. And give it some crazy name like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And then we'll be screwed.
