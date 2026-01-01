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Kinoafisha Films The Chorus The Chorus Awards

Awards and nominations of The Chorus 2004

Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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