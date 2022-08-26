Hortense has a big heart and no one to share it with except her cat, her embittered mom, and a group of homeless people for whom she prepares a gourmet dinner at the local church every week. While buying a nice bottle of wine, Hortense meets Jacques, a fifty-something, grumpy local cellarman. Eager to see him again, she attends a chaotic wine tasting in Jacques’ shop - meeting his best friend who clumsily tries to seduce her, and his new apprentice who turns out to have a rare gift for tasting as well as an unfiltered honesty. As Hortense and Jacques grow closer and closer, their past begins to catch up to them.