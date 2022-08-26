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Poster of The Tasting
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Tasting
6.1

The Tasting

, 2022
La dégustation
France / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Tasting
6.1

Synopsis

Hortense has a big heart and no one to share it with except her cat, her embittered mom, and a group of homeless people for whom she prepares a gourmet dinner at the local church every week. While buying a nice bottle of wine, Hortense meets Jacques, a fifty-something, grumpy local cellarman. Eager to see him again, she attends a chaotic wine tasting in Jacques’ shop - meeting his best friend who clumsily tries to seduce her, and his new apprentice who turns out to have a rare gift for tasting as well as an unfiltered honesty. As Hortense and Jacques grow closer and closer, their past begins to catch up to them.

Cast

Isabelle Carr&#233;
Isabelle Carré
Hortense Le Bris
Bernard Campan
Bernard Campan
Jacques Dennemont
Emmanuel Salinger
Emmanuel Salinger
Éric Viellard
Guillaume
Geneviève Mnich
Danièle Le Bris
Olivier Claverie
Dr. Milmont
Mounir Amamra
Steve
Rébecca Finet
Rébecca Finet
Dr. Valensi
Séphora Pondi
La collègue sage-femme
Sébastien Delpy
Le père Benoît
Pierre Benezit
M. Meyer, le comptable
Director Ivan Calbérac
Writer Ivan Calbérac
Composer Laurent Aknin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 7 January 2023
World premiere 26 August 2022
Release date
31 August 2022 France U
29 September 2022 Germany 12
31 January 2025 Great Britain 15
28 July 2023 Spain
Budget €5,336,280
Worldwide Gross $2,370,430
Production Mandarin Films, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
La dégustation, The Tasting, Weinprobe für Anfänger, 'Ahava Ve'Ya'in, A Degustação, Cata de vinos, La Degustazione, Wino o smaku miłości, Вкус любви, Смак кохання

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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