|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Cheater For One
|Issa Rae / N/A
|0:22
|2
|Insecure
|Jazmine Sullivan, Bryson Tiller
|3:38
|3
|Supermodel
|SZA
|3:54
|4
|Attitude
|Leikeli47 / Michael Barney
|3:17
|5
|Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
|GoldLink / Marquis King
|2:56
|6
|Go Low
|Issa Rae / N/A
|0:23
|7
|A Lite
|Buddy / Louis Kevin Celestin
|3:32
|8
|Real Bitch Problems
|TT The Artist / N/A
|2:49
|9
|Lowkey
|Kari Faux / N/A
|2:50
|10
|Run Up
|Cam & China / N/A
|3:29
|11
|Ho For It
|Issa Rae / N/A
|0:15
|12
|Poppin
|Rico Nasty / N/A
|2:48
|13
|Run Me Dry
|Bryson Tiller
|2:50
|14
|The Juice
|HERO / N/A
|3:41
|15
|Hit The Ceiling
|LION BABE / N/A
|4:37
|16
|Fine Lines
|Jorja Smith / N/A
|3:36
|17
|Feels Like
|Nao / James Luke Wood
|4:46
|18
|Rejected
|Issa Rae / N/A
|0:13
|19
|Quicksand
|SZA / N/A
|4:02
|20
|Morning Blues (feat. BOSCO & TOLA)
|smiles davis / N/A
|3:47
|21
|Matthew In The Middle (feat. Daniel Caesar)
|Sean Leon / N/A
|5:42
|22
|Gucci Ice Cream
|Girls In The Yard / N/A
|2:47
|23
|Bloct
|Issa Rae / N/A
|0:19