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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Hardy Boys Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Hardy Boys"

Music from "The Hardy Boys" All info
The Hardy Boys (Original Series Soundtrack) - Single
The Hardy Boys (Original Series Soundtrack) - Single 2 tracks. Nelvana
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 The Hardy Boys Main Theme Nelvana / Edo Van Breemen 0:22
2 The Hardy Boys Credits Theme Nelvana / Edo Van Breemen 3:08
Listen to songs from "The Hardy Boys" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Hardy Boys" in different languages are free for listening online.
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