The Hardy Boys (Original Series Soundtrack) - Single 2 tracks. Nelvana Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Hardy Boys Main Theme Nelvana / Edo Van Breemen 0:22 2 The Hardy Boys Credits Theme Nelvana / Edo Van Breemen 3:08

Listen to songs from "The Hardy Boys" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Hardy Boys" in different languages are free for listening online.