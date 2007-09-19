Menu
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl (2007 - 2012)

Gossip Girl 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 86 hours 43 minutes

TV series description

"Gossip Girl" is a multi-series youth melodrama based on the eponymous book source. The lives of the golden youth of the Upper East Side are different from others: expensive clothes, limousines, endless parties. But in the prestigious school in Manhattan, there are also ordinary teenagers from Brooklyn, who are separated from the wealthy students by a whole abyss. Two different worlds inevitably collide, and the mysterious Gossip Girl watches over them all - an anonymous person who publishes the latest news and school intrigues in their blog. Following the heroes closely, this unknown person has more influence than money and social status. Thanks to Gossip Girl, no step of the privileged youth can go unnoticed, and all secrets become evident, turning into a real scandal.
Cast Characters
Kelly Rutherford
Lillian "Lily" van der Woodsen
Ed Westwick
Charles "Chuck" Bass
Leighton Meester
Blair Waldorf
Penn Badgley
Daniel "Dan" Humphrey
Chace Crawford
Nathaniel "Nate" Archibald
Jessica Szohr
Vanessa Abrams
TV series in Collections
Series rating

7.5
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Gossip Girl - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 18 episodes
 
Gossip Girl - Season 2 Season 2
2008, 25 episodes
 
Gossip Girl - Season 3 Season 3
2009, 22 episodes
 
Gossip Girl - Season 4 Season 4
2010, 22 episodes
 
Gossip Girl - Season 5 Season 5
2011, 24 episodes
 
Gossip Girl - Season 6 Season 6
2012, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
