"Gossip Girl" is a multi-series youth melodrama based on the eponymous book source. The lives of the golden youth of the Upper East Side are different from others: expensive clothes, limousines, endless parties. But in the prestigious school in Manhattan, there are also ordinary teenagers from Brooklyn, who are separated from the wealthy students by a whole abyss. Two different worlds inevitably collide, and the mysterious Gossip Girl watches over them all - an anonymous person who publishes the latest news and school intrigues in their blog. Following the heroes closely, this unknown person has more influence than money and social status. Thanks to Gossip Girl, no step of the privileged youth can go unnoticed, and all secrets become evident, turning into a real scandal.

