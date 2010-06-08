Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Pretty Little Liars poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pretty Little Liars Seasons

Pretty Little Liars All seasons

Pretty Little Liars 16+
Production year 2010
Country USA
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel FreeForm

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Pretty Little Liars"
Pretty Little Liars - Season 1 Season 1
22 episodes 8 June 2010 - 21 March 2011
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 2 Season 2
25 episodes 14 June 2011 - 19 March 2012
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 3 Season 3
24 episodes 5 June 2012 - 19 March 2013
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 4 Season 4
25 episodes 4 June 2013 - 18 March 2014
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 5 Season 5
26 episodes 10 June 2014 - 24 March 2015
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 6 Season 6
21 episodes 2 June 2015 - 15 March 2016
 
Pretty Little Liars - Season 7 Season 7
21 episodes 21 June 2016 - 27 June 2017
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more