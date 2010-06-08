Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Seasons
Pretty Little Liars All seasons
Pretty Little Liars
16+
Production year
2010
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
FreeForm
Series rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Pretty Little Liars"
Season 1
22 episodes
8 June 2010 - 21 March 2011
Season 2
25 episodes
14 June 2011 - 19 March 2012
Season 3
24 episodes
5 June 2012 - 19 March 2013
Season 4
25 episodes
4 June 2013 - 18 March 2014
Season 5
26 episodes
10 June 2014 - 24 March 2015
Season 6
21 episodes
2 June 2015 - 15 March 2016
Season 7
21 episodes
21 June 2016 - 27 June 2017
