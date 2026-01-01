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Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Date of Birth
18 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Anaheim, the United States of America
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
7.6
Pretty Little Liars
(2010)
7.2
Mob Land
(2023)
Filmography
5.6
McVeigh
McVeigh
Drama, Thriller
2024, USA
6.2
Wilderness
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
7.2
Mob Land
Mob Land
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Loneliest Boy in the World
The Loneliest Boy in the World
Comedy, Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4
Private Property
Private Property
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Lapham Rising
Angry Neighbors
Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Birthday Cake
The Birthday Cake
Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Her Smell
Her Smell
Drama, Musical
2018, USA
Show more
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