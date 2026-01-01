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Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson Ashley Benson
Kinoafisha Persons Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson

Date of Birth
18 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Anaheim, the United States of America
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Pretty Little Liars 7.6
Pretty Little Liars (2010)
Mob Land 7.2
Mob Land (2023)

Filmography

McVeigh 5.6
McVeigh McVeigh
Drama, Thriller 2024, USA
Wilderness 6.2
Wilderness
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Mob Land 7.2
Mob Land Mob Land
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
The Loneliest Boy in the World 5.8
The Loneliest Boy in the World The Loneliest Boy in the World
Comedy, Horror 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Private Property 4
Private Property Private Property
Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Lapham Rising 4.1
Lapham Rising Angry Neighbors
Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Birthday Cake 5.9
The Birthday Cake The Birthday Cake
Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Her Smell 5.9
Her Smell Her Smell
Drama, Musical 2018, USA
Show more
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