Ratings
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Policeyskiy s Rublevki

Policeyskiy s Rublevki (2016 - 2019)

Полицейский с Рублевки 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 33 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Police Officer from Rublyovka" is a humorous series about law enforcement officers from the suburban town of Barvikha. The protagonist of the first seasons is the young playboy Grigory Izmaylov, a brave defender of the residents of Rublyovka. The charming and quick-witted Izmaylov effortlessly unravels even the most complex criminal cases. He is the soul of the detective department and a heartthrob. Izmaylov is constantly in confrontation with his boss, Vladimir Yakovlev. The latter increasingly bears the brunt of his careless subordinate.
Полицейский с Рублевки - trailer
Policeyskiy s Rublevki  trailer
Cast
Aleksandra Bortich
Aleksandra Bortich
Sergey Burunov
Sergey Burunov
Alexander Petrov
Alexander Petrov
Rostislav Gylbis
Rostislav Gylbis
Roman Popov
Roman Popov
Sergey Shtatnov
Sergey Shtatnov
Series rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Policeyskiy s Rublevki - Полицейский с Рублевки. Закон и порядок дорого Полицейский с Рублевки. Закон и порядок дорого
2016, 8 episodes
 
Policeyskiy s Rublevki - Полицейский с Рублевки в Бескудниково Полицейский с Рублевки в Бескудниково
2017, 8 episodes
 
Policeyskiy s Rublevki - Полицейский с Рублевки. Снова дома Полицейский с Рублевки. Снова дома
2018, 8 episodes
 
Policeyskiy s Rublevki - Полицейский с Рублевки. Мы тебя найдём Полицейский с Рублевки. Мы тебя найдём
2018, 8 episodes
 
Policeyskiy s Rublevki - Полицейский с Рублевки. Полицейская академия Полицейский с Рублевки. Полицейская академия
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Jin Ru 4 October 2024, 01:00
Нус что могу сказать😏Сериал интересный. По крайней мере первые 3 сезона. Начиная с 4 сезона пошла жуткая муть и сопли😤в первых 2х сезонах сериал был… Read more…
Reviews
Stills
