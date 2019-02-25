Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mylodrama poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mylodrama

Mylodrama (2019 - 2019)

Мылодрама 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Пятница!
Runtime 7 hours 5 minutes
Cast
Cast
Sergey Burunov
Sergey Burunov
Rostislav Bershauer
Rostislav Bershauer
Hryhorii Kalinin
Hryhorii Kalinin
Olga Dibtseva
Olga Dibtseva
Kirill Melehov
Kirill Melehov
Yuriy Grubnik
Yuriy Grubnik
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Mylodrama - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 9 episodes
 
Mylodrama - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 8 episodes
 
Season 3
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more