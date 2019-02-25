Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mylodrama (2019 - 2019)
Мылодрама
18+
Comedy
Production year
2019
Country
Russia
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Пятница!
Runtime
7 hours 5 minutes
Cast
Cast
Sergey Burunov
Rostislav Bershauer
Hryhorii Kalinin
Olga Dibtseva
Kirill Melehov
Yuriy Grubnik
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2019,
9 episodes
Season 2
2019,
8 episodes
Season 3
TBA,
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
